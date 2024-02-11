Previous
Next
Prop baked goods by margonaut
Photo 3322

Prop baked goods

They're completely fake. For a dinner theatre production of "Murder at the Bake Off".
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise