Heroes by margonaut
Heroes

Dear dear friend's nephew was killed. Sweet Adam served two deployments to Iraq, was a firefighter and a SWAT paramedic. I can't get my head around it.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Diane ace
So tragic.
February 29th, 2024  
