Previous
Next
Raindrops by maria03051
16 / 365

Raindrops

I accidentally saw drops on an iron sheet and thought it was a good idea for a photo
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Great idea! Nice
September 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise