61 / 365
Everyone loves snow!
This dog really wanted to try snowtubing.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
0
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
61
photos
45
followers
71
following
16% complete
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous scene and lovely shot.
December 14th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture. I bet they are having a lot of fun.
December 14th, 2022
