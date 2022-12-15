Sign up
62 / 365
The goal has been achieved!
The purpose of my little trip was to see the national Ski Racing championship. This year, competitions of this level were held so far in Siberia for the first time. I can't imagine how athletes feel, but we are frozen!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Neil
ace
Great shot, colourful flags and blue sky.
December 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like a great day to race!
December 15th, 2022
