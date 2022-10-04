Previous
Light and lines by maria03051
36 / 365

Light and lines

Every day I go to work past this fence, but today it seemed interesting to me, maybe it's in the light.
Maria

Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, well spotted and captured.
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Well spotted, it makes an excellent photo subject.
October 4th, 2022  
