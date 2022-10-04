Sign up
36 / 365
Light and lines
Every day I go to work past this fence, but today it seemed interesting to me, maybe it's in the light.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
lines
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, well spotted and captured.
October 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Well spotted, it makes an excellent photo subject.
October 4th, 2022
