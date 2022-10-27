Previous
A small pine tree. by maria03051
48 / 365

A small pine tree.

Today was a wonderful walk through the pine forest.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and beautiful light.
October 27th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wonderful shot ... what a great place for a walk and to enjoy nature
October 27th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Nice
October 27th, 2022  
