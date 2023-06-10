Previous
GUILLEMOTS by markp
Photo 364

GUILLEMOTS

This sheer, dirty, and often crowded cliff ledge is the summer nesting choice of these Guillemots. They often have to share the space with Razorbills, Kittiwakes, Gannets and Gulls. A very noisy smelly place.

Another of todays posts here....

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/11-06-2023
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Linda Godwin
Great shot and a thrill is must be to see them!
June 28th, 2023  
