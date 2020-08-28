Sign up
Photo 479
Sundown...
I had an old friend and whenever we'd part, we'd say, "see ya in the sunset" - meaning wherever we were, when we would see sundown - we would think of each other. Thinking of my friend now. Cheers!
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
marlboromaam
Tags
trees
,
sundown
,
sun-flare
