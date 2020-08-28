Previous
Sundown... by marlboromaam
Photo 479

Sundown...

I had an old friend and whenever we'd part, we'd say, "see ya in the sunset" - meaning wherever we were, when we would see sundown - we would think of each other. Thinking of my friend now. Cheers!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
Photo Details

