One of three new wildflowers I found on my patch in the past couple of days. Its common names are Wand Lespedeza, Wandlike Bush-clover, and Violet Bush-clover - Lespedeza Violacea. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. Sometimes, you have to let the weeds grow just to see what you get! More info here. http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=809