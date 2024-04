Another one bites the dust...

This dead pine stood for two years and I was very concerned which way it would fall when it did. Glad it fell just the other side of the wash and not toward the fence and the house. The snakes are out, so I didn't venture in there to get a photo. I put the camera on the fence, heard the beep, pressed the shutter, and hoped everything would be in focus! Not bad for not looking through the viewfinder or the display - which was too high up to see anyhow.