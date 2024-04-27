Sign up
Previous
Photo 1834
Cirsium-horridulum...
A very dangerous beauty with very spiky leaves, but the pollinators love it. Getting ready for No Mow May. Everything has popped up and popped out so quickly this year. Link to the theme is here and of course, in the Weekly SH*T list provided by Wendy.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49148/no-mow-may-2024-head's-up
tag is nomowmay-24
For those who can, I hope you will participate. More info on this kind of thistle here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=259
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5706
photos
145
followers
102
following
502% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th April 2024 12:22pm
Tags
red
,
purple
,
macro
,
pink
,
spring
,
thistle
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
tp
,
cirsium-horridulum
,
purple-thistle
Annie D
ace
What a gorgeous colour!
April 27th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well captured. A new one for me. Thanks for the link
April 27th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
April 27th, 2024
