Previous
Cirsium-horridulum... by marlboromaam
Photo 1834

Cirsium-horridulum...

A very dangerous beauty with very spiky leaves, but the pollinators love it. Getting ready for No Mow May. Everything has popped up and popped out so quickly this year. Link to the theme is here and of course, in the Weekly SH*T list provided by Wendy. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49148/no-mow-may-2024-head's-up tag is nomowmay-24

For those who can, I hope you will participate. More info on this kind of thistle here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=259
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
What a gorgeous colour!
April 27th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well captured. A new one for me. Thanks for the link
April 27th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise