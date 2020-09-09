Previous
Neighbors... by marlboromaam
My mother's neighbor had this lovely vine growing around her mailbox. I asked if I could shoot it and they obliged me with a smile. I have no clue what it is. Cultivated varieties are so much harder to research.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-09
Such a pretty colour :)
September 9th, 2020  
