Taking over... by marlboromaam
Taking over...

Time to trim my wild wisteria again. It's just so prolific!

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-15
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Corinne ace
Nice lighting on that shiny leaves
September 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thanks, Corinne! Was the middle of the afternoon.
September 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are hanging nicely down wards, great composition.Although the focus is on the leaves, my eye catches the tree trunk in the background. Like the DOF you used.
September 15th, 2020  
