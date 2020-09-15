Sign up
Photo 497
Taking over...
Time to trim my wild wisteria again. It's just so prolific!
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-15
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
974
photos
52
followers
66
following
136% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
vine
,
stems
,
new-growth
,
wild-wisteria
Corinne
ace
Nice lighting on that shiny leaves
September 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thanks, Corinne! Was the middle of the afternoon.
September 15th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are hanging nicely down wards, great composition.Although the focus is on the leaves, my eye catches the tree trunk in the background. Like the DOF you used.
September 15th, 2020
