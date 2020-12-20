Previous
Frosted Pityopsis graminifolia... by marlboromaam
Photo 593

Frosted Pityopsis graminifolia...

The best shot I took all day and I don't like laying on the frozen ground - getting wet. But I did! What this wild plant looked like back in September is here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2020-09-20


Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-20
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

marlboromaam

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Instant fav : great focus and its a beautiful subject !
December 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thank you very much, Corinne! Merry Christmas to you!
December 20th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam thank you Maggie, family is reunited so ... very happy, I wish you too a merry Christmas 😘
December 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Stay happy, healthy and safe!
December 20th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Splendid shot, comp and dof
December 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@ricksnap Thank you very much!
December 20th, 2020  
sheri
I love the detail of the fine crystals on the plant as well as the dof in this image.
December 20th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
So so so beautiful
December 20th, 2020  
Kas ace
Wonderful detail!
December 20th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great close up of the desired plant. Super nicely done .
December 20th, 2020  
