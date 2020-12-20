Sign up
Photo 593
Frosted Pityopsis graminifolia...
The best shot I took all day and I don't like laying on the frozen ground - getting wet. But I did! What this wild plant looked like back in September is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2020-09-20
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-12-20
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
december
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
Corinne
ace
Instant fav : great focus and its a beautiful subject !
December 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thank you very much, Corinne! Merry Christmas to you!
December 20th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you Maggie, family is reunited so ... very happy, I wish you too a merry Christmas 😘
December 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Stay happy, healthy and safe!
December 20th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Splendid shot, comp and dof
December 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@ricksnap
Thank you very much!
December 20th, 2020
sheri
I love the detail of the fine crystals on the plant as well as the dof in this image.
December 20th, 2020
Alexandra DG
So so so beautiful
December 20th, 2020
Kas
ace
Wonderful detail!
December 20th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great close up of the desired plant. Super nicely done .
December 20th, 2020
