Photo 1261
Verbena brasiliensis...
Commonly known as Brazilian Vervain. More info on this non-native from South America here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1596
Got a bunch of wildflower shots in early September. So uploading them instead of shooting the mess Ian left behind.
Two more months of hurricane season to go with another one out there in the Atlantic just brewing. National Hurricane Center -
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov
Hoping it just stays out in the ocean.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4337
photos
133
followers
100
following
345% complete
wildflower
brazilian-vervain
verbena-brasiliensis
Kate
ace
Nice composition. Hope Ian's damage isn't too severe for you.
October 1st, 2022
