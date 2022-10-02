Previous
Next
Verbena brasiliensis... by marlboromaam
Photo 1261

Verbena brasiliensis...

Commonly known as Brazilian Vervain. More info on this non-native from South America here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1596

Got a bunch of wildflower shots in early September. So uploading them instead of shooting the mess Ian left behind.

Two more months of hurricane season to go with another one out there in the Atlantic just brewing. National Hurricane Center - https://www.nhc.noaa.gov Hoping it just stays out in the ocean.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Nice composition. Hope Ian's damage isn't too severe for you.
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise