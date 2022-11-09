Previous
Just enjoying the view... by marlboromaam
Photo 1299

Just enjoying the view...

While I sip my morning coffee with Will Connor by my side.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Milanie ace
Like the composition and your dof
November 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you very much, Milanie.
November 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
A peaceful and inviting scene!
November 8th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
The perfect way to begin the day. Enjoying a lovely view with coffee and having your best friend by your side.
November 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I agree this so inviting.
November 8th, 2022  
