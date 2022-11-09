Sign up
Photo 1299
Just enjoying the view...
While I sip my morning coffee with Will Connor by my side.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
coffee-mug
,
deck-railing
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
Milanie
ace
Like the composition and your dof
November 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you very much, Milanie.
November 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
A peaceful and inviting scene!
November 8th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
The perfect way to begin the day. Enjoying a lovely view with coffee and having your best friend by your side.
November 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I agree this so inviting.
November 8th, 2022
