Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1298
On the edge of the woods...
She stood and wondered if the snakes were crawling around in this 80 plus degree weather.
Rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4440
photos
135
followers
135
following
355% complete
View this month »
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
Latest from all albums
941
1295
942
1296
1297
943
1298
944
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
23rd October 2022 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful lighting on the woods and a nice edit. Send the mongoose in first.
November 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you, David. LOL! Would be nice to have one for these days.
November 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close