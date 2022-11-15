Previous
A sunny delight... by marlboromaam
Photo 1305

A sunny delight...

Seed heads of pityopsis graminifolia (aster family) catching the morning sunshine.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
Love the diffused light and soft look to this… so nicely done. Fav!
November 14th, 2022  
@kvphoto Thank you so much, KV. 99 percent of my pics lately have been pretty crappy - in my opinion. Too much going on these days, but I still upload anyhow.
November 14th, 2022  
Like the dof you used
November 14th, 2022  
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.
November 14th, 2022  
Beautiful
November 14th, 2022  
@craftymeg Thanks very much, Margaret.
November 14th, 2022  
Love this, such dream like lighting
November 14th, 2022  
Great dof and bokeh.
November 14th, 2022  
