Photo 1305
A sunny delight...
Seed heads of pityopsis graminifolia (aster family) catching the morning sunshine.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4468
photos
136
followers
136
following
KV
ace
Love the diffused light and soft look to this… so nicely done. Fav!
November 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you so much, KV. 99 percent of my pics lately have been pretty crappy - in my opinion. Too much going on these days, but I still upload anyhow.
November 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the dof you used
November 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
November 14th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
@craftymeg
Thanks very much, Margaret.
November 14th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this, such dream like lighting
November 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof and bokeh.
November 14th, 2022
