Photo 1442
In full bloom...
This old dogwood tree was here when I bought the place back in 2004. It's been damaged and diseased, but still it perseveres and was unaffected by the frost.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4804
photos
145
followers
122
following
395% complete
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
340
1440
1086
1441
1087
341
1442
1088
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
tree
,
white
,
spring
,
dogwood
,
springtime
,
dogwood-blossoms
,
intimate-landscape
moni kozi
ace
A very nice sight
March 31st, 2023
Pat
Oh what a lovely tree. Such abundant blossom even though it’s not in great shape. It must be in some good soil, great shot.
March 31st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
love to see blossom Mags
March 31st, 2023
