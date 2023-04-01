Previous
In full bloom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1442

In full bloom...

This old dogwood tree was here when I bought the place back in 2004. It's been damaged and diseased, but still it perseveres and was unaffected by the frost.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
moni kozi ace
A very nice sight
March 31st, 2023  
Pat
Oh what a lovely tree. Such abundant blossom even though it’s not in great shape. It must be in some good soil, great shot.
March 31st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
love to see blossom Mags
March 31st, 2023  
