Dogwood blossoms... by marlboromaam
Dogwood blossoms...

So many blooms this year, even after some frosty mornings. This native tree has a special place in my heart. A shot from the one in my yard. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=384
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Beautiful blossom.
April 1st, 2023  
@wakelys Thank you very much, Susan!
April 1st, 2023  
Fabulous closeup of those beautiful blossoms.
April 1st, 2023  
