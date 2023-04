Transcend...

I miss my late father's wise advise. He could be very tender and loving, but he also amazingly knew when to be tough with me. He'd say, "get over it and move on. You can't change the past!" He'd also say, "get over yourself!" LOL! In other words, transcend yourself and get out there and tackle the world. =)



Composite created entirely in Photoshop layers with a few brushes.