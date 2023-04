Kwanzan cherry tree blossoms...

Getting this one uploaded a bit late too.



I have a question for those of you in the know with hummingbird feeders... How do you keep the little black sugar ants off of your feeders? They sure can drink a feeder dry faster than the hummers. Up and down the pole they go! Vaseline on the pole works about one day and then they're crawling back up and down through the sticky substance. Before I buy a moat - are they worth it? Or what else can you do that works - aside from ant poison?