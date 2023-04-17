Sign up
Photo 1458
It was a pleasant afternoon...
Just Will and I relaxing on the deck.
Uploading early as thunderstorms are expected in the midlands shortly.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4836
photos
144
followers
122
following
399% complete
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
deck
,
springtime
,
deck-railing
Dawn
ace
A nice scene and shadows
April 16th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Very peaceful
April 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
That backyard is just beautiful!
April 16th, 2023
haskar
ace
Nice shot. I also had a lovely afternoon today and I feel that atmosphere in your picture.
April 16th, 2023
