Previous
Next
It was a pleasant afternoon... by marlboromaam
Photo 1458

It was a pleasant afternoon...

Just Will and I relaxing on the deck.

Uploading early as thunderstorms are expected in the midlands shortly.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice scene and shadows
April 16th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very peaceful
April 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
That backyard is just beautiful!
April 16th, 2023  
haskar ace
Nice shot. I also had a lovely afternoon today and I feel that atmosphere in your picture.
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise