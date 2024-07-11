Previous
Inversion... by marlboromaam
Photo 1909

Inversion...

So interesting to see the opposite colors of an inverted image. Greens turn purple and blue! Inverted in On1.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love this
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise