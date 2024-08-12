Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1941
Walk Away...
By the James Gang -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UVOvTcJKH4
Quick phone shot of this gal in the parking lot with her long locks bouncing behind her. Motion blur and border added in On1. For the song title challenge if I'm not too late. And... I'm really telling my age by my song title. =)
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5982
photos
136
followers
98
following
531% complete
View this month »
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Latest from all albums
1938
1584
1939
1585
1940
1586
1941
1587
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st August 2024 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
gal
,
song-title
,
walk-away
,
young-woman
,
songtitle-108
Bucktree
ace
Great shot and title. The background effect is fabulous.
August 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this Mags, so beautifully done and a great song too.
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
August 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not an artist and song that I am familiar with.
August 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana.