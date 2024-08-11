Sign up
Previous
Photo 1940
Begonia blooms and fern fronds...
Slept late this Sunday morning. I guess my old body needed it. =)
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5980
photos
136
followers
98
following
5
5
2
365 Main Album
7th July 2024 7:04am
View Info
View All
Public
View
fern
,
summer
,
begonia
,
potted-plants
,
summer-time
,
deck-railing
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you so much!
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is composed and captured!
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
August 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 11th, 2024
