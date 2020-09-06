Sign up
What is this white fluffy stuff on the pyracantha?
WTH?!! Had no clue about wooly aphids. Ugh! I did what this video said to do using dish detergent. Will see how the pyracantha is doing in a few days.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSp14v8z1D0
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yup, I have them too....weird looking bugs. Nice shot, like the black and white.
September 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I didn't see the white fluffy stuff until I looked at the pic on my computer screen. Then I had to run back outside to see it! LOL! Then I had to find out what it was and what to do about it, if I could. Thank you, Esther!
September 6th, 2020
