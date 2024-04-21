Sign up
Photo 1474
It's been unseasonably warmer than usual...
Everything is popping out and up very fast! A cold front moved in with the rain last night and we should be a little cooler for a couple of days. Shot in monochrome mode.
21st April 2024
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
shed
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
back-yard
Diana
ace
A lovely capture and scene, I like the way you composed this shot.
April 21st, 2024
