Photo 1472
Dressing for spring...
Shot in monochrome mode. I wonder how much energy a tree expends pushing out all of those new leaves.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st March 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
new-leaves
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s a very clever eco system.
April 19th, 2024
