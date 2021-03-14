Previous
En-lichen-ment... by marlboromaam
339 / 365

En-lichen-ment...

Two of my favorite lichens: perforated ruffle lichen and bushy beard lichen. Shot in black and white.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Milanie ace
Fabulous in black and white - terrific details
March 13th, 2021  
CAT Carter19 ace
oooh this is so mysterious and intriguing
March 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@milaniet Thank you very much, Milanie!

@catcarter19 Thank you so much!
March 13th, 2021  
