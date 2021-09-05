Sign up
Photo 514
Sketchy 2...
Shot in black and white. I've been trying to find the right formula to mimic the pencil and charcoal drawings my dear friend from high school used to create. I'm still a far cry from it.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2857
photos
130
followers
107
following
6
1
Black and White
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
18th August 2021 2:20am
Public
tree
,
b&w
,
light
,
shadow
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
underbrush
Diana
ace
Beautiful processing and light.
September 4th, 2021
