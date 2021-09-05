Previous
Sketchy 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 514

Sketchy 2...

Shot in black and white. I've been trying to find the right formula to mimic the pencil and charcoal drawings my dear friend from high school used to create. I'm still a far cry from it.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Diana ace
Beautiful processing and light.
September 4th, 2021  
