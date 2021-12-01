Previous
Next
Platycladus... by marlboromaam
Photo 601

Platycladus...

Shot in black and white. As alien looking as its name sounds. Remember those little peachy colored female cones shot back in March - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2021-03-13 and here https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-03-13. Known by several common names, we'll just use arborvitae. More info on this plant here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Platycladus
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise