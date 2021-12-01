Sign up
Photo 601
Platycladus...
Shot in black and white. As alien looking as its name sounds. Remember those little peachy colored female cones shot back in March -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2021-03-13
and here
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-03-13.
Known by several common names, we'll just use arborvitae. More info on this plant here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Platycladus
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
evergreen
,
cones
,
shrub
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
arborvitae
,
platycladus
