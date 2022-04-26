Sign up
Photo 747
Heartwing sorrel...
Or sourweed as the kids call it. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285
Shot in black and white.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3768
photos
137
followers
94
following
204% complete
View this month »
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
Latest from all albums
745
591
1101
746
592
1102
747
593
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rumex-hastatulus
,
sourweed
,
heartwing-sorrel
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty in B&W.
April 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you so much, Marilyn!
April 25th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
A smooth monochrome that works great here in the right light..
April 25th, 2022
