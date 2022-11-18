Previous
My little photo bomber... by marlboromaam
Photo 954

My little photo bomber...

Shot in black and white - no conversion. I was aiming at the leaves on the deck, when this little anole came into view. Was a little blurry so I rendered it in Pixel Bender and added the vignette.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
261% complete

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
He’s a beaut and blends right in - great capture
November 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture and edit.
November 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 17th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
ohhh very cute Mags
November 17th, 2022  
