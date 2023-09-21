Previous
Lichens...

Usnea strigosa (bushy-beard) and perforated ruffle lichens. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. With worldwide distribution - bushy beard is a common tree lichen found in Eastern and Southeastern North America.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

LManning (Laura) ace
This ismsuch a cool close-up view. I love it!
September 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you very much, Laura.
September 20th, 2023  
