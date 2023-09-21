Sign up
Previous
Photo 1261
Lichens...
Usnea strigosa (bushy-beard) and perforated ruffle lichens. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. With worldwide distribution - bushy beard is a common tree lichen found in Eastern and Southeastern North America.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5205
photos
141
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th September 2023 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
lichen
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
perforated-ruffle-lichen
,
usnea-strigosa
,
on1-raw-2023
,
darkroom-mosslichen
LManning (Laura)
ace
This ismsuch a cool close-up view. I love it!
September 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you very much, Laura.
September 20th, 2023
