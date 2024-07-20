Previous
Early morning and part lens flare... by marlboromaam
Early morning and part lens flare...

And part lens fog. **sigh** You've got to clear your lens a lot in high humidity. But I liked this one. =)
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Brian ace
I love this
July 20th, 2024  
