Cyanotyped... by marlboromaam
Photo 1563

Cyanotyped...

Phone shot rendered in On1.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Great effect.
July 19th, 2024  
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
July 19th, 2024  
Mysterious and wonderful color
July 19th, 2024  
Beautiful tones.
July 19th, 2024  
