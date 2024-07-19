Sign up
Previous
Photo 1563
Cyanotyped...
Phone shot rendered in On1.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5933
photos
140
followers
100
following
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1914
1560
1915
1561
1916
1562
1917
1563
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th June 2024 6:22pm
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gladiola
,
cyanotype
,
phoneography
,
on1
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
July 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
July 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Mysterious and wonderful color
July 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful tones.
July 19th, 2024
