Previous
Photo 1566
Nearly twice as tall as I am...
My how the dog fennel has grown so tall this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
1917
1563
1918
1564
1919
1565
1920
1566
Views
5
4
2
Black and White
14th July 2024 9:11am
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
split-rail
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
,
common-dog-fennel
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
lovely bw
July 22nd, 2024
winghong_ho
Great b&w capture.
July 22nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Fennel can grow so fast here, it can be a problem. But it looks awesome from your POV!
July 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 22nd, 2024
