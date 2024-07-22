Previous
Nearly twice as tall as I am... by marlboromaam
Nearly twice as tall as I am...

My how the dog fennel has grown so tall this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

@marlboromaam
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
lovely bw
July 22nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great b&w capture.
July 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Fennel can grow so fast here, it can be a problem. But it looks awesome from your POV!
July 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture.
July 22nd, 2024  
