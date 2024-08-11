Sign up
Photo 1586
My sweet boy...
Such a comfort and joy to me. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great shot, beautiful dog
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@helstor365
Thank you!
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning pawtrait of Will, such a beautiful dog!
August 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is beautiful. Lovely portrait shot.
August 11th, 2024
