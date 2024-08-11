Previous
My sweet boy... by marlboromaam
My sweet boy...

Such a comfort and joy to me. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim ace
Great shot, beautiful dog
August 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
@helstor365 Thank you!
August 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning pawtrait of Will, such a beautiful dog!
August 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is beautiful. Lovely portrait shot.
August 11th, 2024  
