Photo 1618
A casual stance...
Shot in monochrome mode.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th August 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
vesta
,
concrete-statue
,
roman-goddess
Kitty Hawke
ace
Goodness....she's a grumppy lass !
September 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and placed, I can only agree with Kitty ;-)
September 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
She seems lost in her thoughts. A beautiful B&W.
September 12th, 2024
