Wu Yong and Haddarat... by marlboromaam
Wu Yong and Haddarat...

Enjoying each other's company since they're both very chatty. Shot in monochrome with an old tin-type film effect added in On1.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
Nice b&w photo with great atmosphere.
September 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.
September 8th, 2024  
