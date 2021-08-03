Sign up
327 / 365
The acuspark instrument...
Therapy based on acupuncture without the needles. It helps me some. =) Shot with my phone.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Interesting. I had to look it up, never seen this. Glad you get some relief :)
August 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thanks, Esther! It is pretty interesting. It was developed by a chiropractor who went to China to study acupuncture.
August 2nd, 2021
