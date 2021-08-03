Previous
The acuspark instrument... by marlboromaam
327 / 365

The acuspark instrument...

Therapy based on acupuncture without the needles. It helps me some. =) Shot with my phone.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting. I had to look it up, never seen this. Glad you get some relief :)
August 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther! It is pretty interesting. It was developed by a chiropractor who went to China to study acupuncture.
August 2nd, 2021  
