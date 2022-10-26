Sign up
Photo 775
Playing with spheres...
Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender's spherize option.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
4406
photos
135
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
28th September 2022 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
green
,
purple
,
yellow
,
blue
,
pink
,
gray
,
phoneography
,
pixel-bender
,
spherize
,
photoshop-filter
Renee Salamon
ace
Psychedelic
October 24th, 2022
