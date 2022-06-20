Sign up
Photo 648
Come closer...
Will's "come give me a hug and smooch on my face" look. Phone shot. He's a willing subject - sometimes. =)
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Larry Steager
ace
Sweet face.
June 19th, 2022
