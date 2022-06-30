I give it five stars...

Phone shot. Will and I have thoroughly enjoyed this series!!! Found it cheap and used on Amazon - have wanted it for a very long time. They only showed like three episodes on network TV a couple of decades ago and then canceled it. Stupid networks!



This series is different - with some twists to the tale - never a dull moment - always intriguing - on the edge of your seat exciting - and a fantastic escape from the harsh realities of today. Now if Arthur had listened to Merlin and Merlin had listened to the dragon - it might have been a different tale! We'll watch it again and again!



We've had an eventful day with nearly four inches of much needed rain. We got soaked getting in and out of the car. Will got a bath and his nails done at the groomers. We went to see my mom. We had a M3.3 earthquake this afternoon. Was on the USGS website PDQ too. I heard a big boom, then the whole house shook!