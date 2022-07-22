Sign up
Photo 680
Up close and personal...
Phone shot of my one and only blooming gladiola.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4120
photos
136
followers
94
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bloom
,
summer
,
summertime
,
gladiola
,
phoneography
Milanie
ace
What a neat pov
July 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
July 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Dreamy.
July 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a real soft dreamy feel.
July 21st, 2022
