137 / 365
Common name is blue-eyed grass...
I see nothing blue about it. But what do I know?!
https://www.fs.fed.us/.../plan.../Sisyrinchium-albidum.shtml
Back filling holes for May in another album. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
white
,
wildflower
,
blue-eyed-grass
