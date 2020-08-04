Sign up
Previous
Next
204 / 365
Illuminated staircase...
So no photos taken yesterday with all the down pours from the hurricane from the east and the cold front from the west. This was shot a few evenings back. I saw a spiral staircase in the light. Shot with my LG.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
2
1
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
809
photos
39
followers
67
following
55% complete
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
124
86
202
87
203
88
204
89
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Experiments and Extra Stuff
Tags
trees
,
evening-light
KV
ace
Lovely light and tones... fav.
August 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
You are very kind! Thank you, KV!
August 4th, 2020
