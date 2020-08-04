Previous
Illuminated staircase... by marlboromaam
204 / 365

Illuminated staircase...

So no photos taken yesterday with all the down pours from the hurricane from the east and the cold front from the west. This was shot a few evenings back. I saw a spiral staircase in the light. Shot with my LG.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
KV ace
Lovely light and tones... fav.
August 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@kvphoto You are very kind! Thank you, KV!
August 4th, 2020  
