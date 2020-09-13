Sign up
Where fences meet...
Fences are good to mark property lines. Nothing wrong with that! The split rail separates my backyard from the front. The wire fence separates my neighbors property from mine. I appreciate and respect that!
13th September 2020
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
fences
